Strike Team reactivated early in Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — In Southern Oregon, fire officials are reactivating the Rogue Valley Strike Team earlier than ever before.
They’ve partnered up with agencies from the Applegate to Rogue River. The units can be deployed anytime.
According to Rural Metro Fire, the strike team is essential for extra manpower as this year… as fires are bigger and faster than usual.
“We’re seeing the activity start to increase, so we’re actually seeing us get prepared a little bit sooner,” said Austin Prince, Rural Metro Fire. “So, we want to make sure we stay ahead of the game.”
Prince says they’re not taking any chances with wildfires this year.
The team can go anywhere giving them the flexibility to handle the many calls they are receiving daily.