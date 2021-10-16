Strong & Courageous Recovery Festival festival kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s that time of year again, ROC Recovery Center’s annual Strong and Courageous Recovery Festival, kicked off Friday.
The now 3-day event began with a salute to our first responders softball game, at US Cellular Field.
You may see your favorite fire or police agency, get on-the-field, for a good cause.
Friday’s first matchup featured Jackson County Fire District 5, and the Medford Police Department.
The weekend-long event is free, but there are raffles that help raise money for addiction treatment.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.