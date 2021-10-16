Home
Strong & Courageous Recovery Festival festival kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore. —It’s that time of year again, ROC Recovery Center’s annual Strong and Courageous Recovery Festival, kicked off Friday.

The now 3-day event began with a salute to our first responders softball game, at US Cellular Field.

You may see your favorite fire or police agency, get on-the-field, for a good cause.

Friday’s first matchup featured Jackson County Fire District 5, and the Medford Police Department.

The weekend-long event is free, but there are raffles that help raise money for addiction treatment.

