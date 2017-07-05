Home
Structure fire in Central Point

Central Point, Ore. – Fire crews are working to control a structure fire reported in Central Point Wednesday afternoon.

Fire District 3 officials responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a structure in the 6000 block of Crater Lake Avenue.

Firefighters said one resident inside a burning trailer was able to escape the flames with four animals.

The animals were taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.

Over 30 firefighters responded to the location next to a plywood building supply yard.

As of 4:45 p.m., crews were still working to mop up the fire.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

