Structure fire in Central Point

Fire District 3 officials responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a structure in the 6000 block of Crater Lake Avenue.
Firefighters said one resident inside a burning trailer was able to escape the flames with four animals.
The animals were taken to a veterinarian to be evaluated.
Over 30 firefighters responded to the location next to a plywood building supply yard.
As of 4:45 p.m., crews were still working to mop up the fire.
