Structure fire in Central Point

Central Point, Ore., — A Central Point family is without a home tonight after their garage caught fire over night.

The garage on the 400 block of Gibbon Road caught fire around three this morning.

The home filled with smoke, setting off the smoke detectors, and waking the family – who immediately called 911.

“The attached garage addition was the fire unit, and that’s what was involved when fire crews got on scene.” said Eric Merrill with Fire District 3.

Though Fire District Three knows where the fire started, they say the
cause is still under investigation tonight

