Structure fire in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore., — Grants Pass fire crews are investigating a structure fire that badly damaged a vacant building.
Firefighters were called to the corner of D and 8th streets around 3 this morning.
When crews arrived, flames were showing from the back of the building.
Numerous agencies assisted in the efforts – and the fire was extinguished within half an hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
If you have any information, contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
