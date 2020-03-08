Structure fire in Selma under investigation

SELMA, Ore.– First responders answered a call for a structure fire in Selma early Sunday morning.
Illinois Valley Fire District received calls around 4 a.m. to a home on the 18002 block of Redwood Highway. Firefighters say smoke detectors did go off and probably helped save the lives of the three residents in the home.
The fire was contained to a small area of the three-story home and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.