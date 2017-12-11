Home
Student accuses Butte Fall’s teacher of inappropriately touching her

Butte Falls, Ore.- A Butte Falls Charter School teacher has resigned. The school is not commenting on the reason but a parent that NBC5 News spoke to says it’s because of inappropriate behavior.

“I don’t want any kid to feel that way much less our own daughter,” Susan Cookson-Byrum, stepmother said.

The stepmother of the female student says she reported the incident in September but she says issues kept occurring throughout the course of the semester.

“At some point and time they have to somehow show some sort of support for students that come forward,” she said

She says the teacher inappropriately touched her stepdaughter, and made concerning comments to the girl.

According to the student’s stepmother, the school hasn’t supported the student since she came forward and asked for help.

“Waiting so long to address this has allowed rumors throughout the community to grow,” she said. “It’s allowed rumors among the students to grow.”

The family says other students were also affected.

They’re asking the school district to educate staff and students on how to respond accordingly.

“From the beginning, all we’ve asked for is for education and for it to stop,” she said.

As of Monday night, the school board has accepted the teacher’s resignation. His last day will be Dec. 31.

NBC5 News spoke to the Butte Falls school district’s superintendent, Dr. Phil Long, he says since the investigation is still on going the district will not comment on the matter.

