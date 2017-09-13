Student killed in Washington school shooting

Rockford, Wash. – One student was killed and a suspect taken into custody following a shooting at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington.
Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said there is no longer a threat to the public.
He added one student was killed at the school.
Three children were taken to a hospital after the shooting. It was not immediately evident how or if they were directly involved in the incident.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The shooting was first reported at 10:30 Wednesday morning.
The Spokane School District placed all nearby schools on lockdown minutes later.
By 12:55, all lockdowns were lifted.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2x0f2Mt