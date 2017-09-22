Student releases pepper spray in Klamath Falls school, bus

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Henley High School student will likely face charges after allegedly releasing pepper spray in his high school and on a bus.
The Klamath County School District said the incidents occurred at the end of the school day on Thursday, September 21.
The student allegedly sprayed pepper spray in a classroom, then sprayed pepper spray on a bus carrying students from Henley High, Middle and Elementary Schools.
The district said the bus was immediately evacuated and the students were put on a second bus.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate.
Deputies later found the student implicated in the incident at his home and confiscated the pepper spray. He was will be charged with misdemeanors related to the incident, officials said.
The district said they worked with a hazardous material specialist at Klamath County Fire District Number One to make sure the situation was dealt with properly.
The bus was cleaned with soap and water under advisement of the HAZMAT specialist.
According to district representatives, some students were affected by the pepper spray, particularly those with asthma.
Two middle school students and one high school student were taken to the hospital.
Three elementary students complained of headaches, but none were hospitalized.
Pepper spray is on a list of items forbidden at the school, according to Principal Jack Lee.
“It’s a weapon,” he said. “You don’t bring a weapon to school.”