Students bring climate suit to Oregon Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A group of high school students in Oregon brought a climate change lawsuit to the state’s highest court on Wednesday.
The case has been working its way through the Oregon Supreme court since 2011.
More than 20 young activists are fighting to protect Oregon’s national resources.
They want the state supreme court to review their case and find, under Oregon law, that the state has a duty to protect the air, waterways and wildlife from climate change.
But the state argues that while it is committed to tackling climate change, they say action must come from legislative and executive branches.
The next step is for the Oregon Supreme Court to make a decision. But there is no timeframe when that will be announced.