Students compete in third annual robotics tournament

MEDFORD, Ore.– Students from across the Rogue Valley participated on Saturday in what isn’t your typical tournament.

Kids in grades 4th through 8th took part in the third annual FIRST LEGO League robotics tournament at Hedrick Middle School in Medford. Thirteen teams competed with each showcasing this year’s theme “city shapers.”

Each project covered various ways we can improve our cities.

“Amazing to see what they come up with. As having been a coach and stuff you start panicking about what’s going to happen and then they always rise up and it’s just so cool,” said Hunter Emory, the tournament director. “It’s cool to see the excitement on their faces and they’re just so happy to be here.”

The top teams selected will go on to compete in a tournament in Portland. From there, teams can progress to the national and even international level.

But the main goal is of course – to have fun.

