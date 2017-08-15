Students experience virtual police training

White City, Ore. – Some White City residents got a feel of what police experience in a virtual police training session.
It’s called the MILO Range Simulator.
The game-like device puts participants in scenarios that officers could face on a day-to-day basis.
Students studying criminology at Rogue Community College will have the opportunity to use the device in the classroom.
“Say it’s a two day class,” said RCC spokesperson Jeanine Henriques. “On Tuesday we go over how to handle a domestic situation and then on Thursday we set up MILO and it’s like, ‘Okay, now you’re the officer. How would you handle it?’”
There are more than 700 scenarios that students can run through.
The virtual training equipment includes everything from traffic stops to domestic calls–even active shooter situations.