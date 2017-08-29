Students help crews fighting Chetco Bar Fire

Officials said dozens students from Azalea Middle School and Brookings-Harbor High School helped the move the incident management team’s base camp’s location Monday.
“These kids have their own homes evacuated,” teacher and coach Jason Fulton said “They want to give back to the firefighters.”
12 adult volunteers helped the 84 students who are enrolled in the schools’ fall sports programs.
According to the USFS, the Chetco Bar Fire is estimated at 107,933 acres.
You can get the latest information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385