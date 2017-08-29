Home
Students help crews fighting Chetco Bar Fire

Students help crews fighting Chetco Bar Fire

Local News Top Stories

Brookings, Ore. – A group of local students gathered together to help out crews battling the Chetco Bar Fire.

Officials said dozens students from Azalea Middle School and Brookings-Harbor High School helped the move the incident management team’s base camp’s location Monday.

“These kids have their own homes evacuated,” teacher and coach Jason Fulton said “They want to give back to the firefighters.”

12 adult volunteers helped the 84 students who are enrolled in the schools’ fall sports programs.

According to the USFS, the Chetco Bar Fire is estimated at 107,933 acres.

You can get the latest information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics