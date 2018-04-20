Students march nationwide for gun reform

(NBC News) – Thousands of students walked out of schools across the country Friday as part of an ongoing push for reforms to gun laws.
The protest came on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre that left 13 people dead, and made the school’s name synonymous with school shootings.
“Nothing has changed since before I was even born,” said walkout organizer Lane Burdock. “That was a decision that was left up to the adults and they’ve proved they weren’t able to get the job done, so maybe it’s about time they listen to the youth.”
Amid the push to end gun violence, first responders rushed to Forest High School in Florida after a student shot another student in the ankle, the 20th school shooting so far this year.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2qORKXV