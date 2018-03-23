Students prepare for march

Medford, Ore.- Students and organizers gathered at the Medford Library to prepare for Saturday’s ‘March for Our Lives’ event by making signs and posters.
South Medford High School senior, Brian Josephson says he’ll be joining the march while holding a sign that says “Am I next?”
“To me it says, how many more students like me have to go through this experience before enough is enough? It’s time to keep students from being the next Parkland, the next Sandy Hook, the next UCC,” he said.
Josephson will also be giving a speech after the walk.
About 500 people are expected to attend. The march will start at 11 a.m. at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office and end at Spiegelberg Stadium around 1 p.m.