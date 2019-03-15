Students protest against inaction on climate change

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (NBC) – From the Arctic north to the South Pacific, in rain or shine, hundreds of thousands of students marched to call for political action on global warming.
In Lausanne, Switzerland an estimated 13,000 students, parents, and teachers marched downtown.
The worldwide action by students was inspired by Swedish student Greta Thundberg.
Students from 25 Swiss cities took part on Friday.
10,000 students gathered in downtown Berlin. They held posters reading, “there is no Planet B” and “Climate protection report card: F.”
Over 10,000 students rallied near Rome’s Colosseum against government inaction over global warming.
A small group of students skipped school to gather in New Delhi, India. New Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world.
A 15-year-old student from an international school exhorted her students not to give up the fight for a better planet.
In Stockholm, Sweden, where this student movement began, students mobilized downtown. Students there have protested every Friday for weeks.
All of it started by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. She told her audience that the world faces an existential crisis because of global warming.
And in London, students met in parliament square with a simple message: “Do something.”