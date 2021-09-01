Home
Students rescued from flooded bus in Pennsylvania

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (NBC) – Emergency crews rescued dozens of students from a school bus that got stuck in floodwaters in Shaler Township, Pennsylvania.

It happened shortly before 7:00 Wednesday morning on Seavey Road.

The Cherry City Volunteer Fire Department snapped photos of the rescue operation.

Four crews were dispatched for a water rescue for a school bus trapped in rising flooding waters.

Rescuers were nearly waist-deep in water as they maneuvered inflatable boats to get people out.

All 41 passengers aboard the bus were rescued by boats with no injuries. All were taken to a safe area.

