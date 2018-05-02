Students walk out in support of 2nd Amendment

PORTLAND, Ore. (NBCNC) – On Wednesday, students across the country walked out of class in support of the Second Amendment.
In Portland Oregon, students gathered outside one of seven Portland-area schools that participated in the walkout. The demonstration was called “Stand for the Second.”
A high school senior in New Mexico initially started the demonstrations and they have grown to include students across America.
Students said they want to show that not all students are in favor of restricting access to firearms.
In the Chicago area, nearly a dozen s high schools also supported the walkout. About two dozen students gathered along a highs school football field.
Walkouts at other Chicago-area schools took place later in the afternoon.
Organizers said they hope the 16-minute demonstration will bring attention to those who want to protect the rights that are in the U.S. Constitution.