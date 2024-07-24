Study: Air Quality data doesn’t reflect risk for kids

EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has been researching the impact of smoke and has a new warning for parents.

UO says air quality alerts for the general public are often aimed at the average adult, not children.

Researchers say that means smoke levels that are unhealthy for kids are lower than initially thought.

The study indicates that even low or moderate levels of smoke can affect children’s health, but parents might not be aware they are at a heightened risk more so than adults.

The study argues that better air quality index visuals can signal the dangers of even moderate air pollution for kids.

Researchers found that better info-graphics are needed by public agencies to communicate smoke risk for vulnerable populations.

