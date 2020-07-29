Study connects school closures to lower rates of COVID-19 infections

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A new study is shedding light on how school closures this past spring may have impacted the spread of COVID-19.
Researchers examined school closures across the country and compared it to the rate of coronavirus cases and deaths.
They found that closing schools early was associated with a 62% decrease in cases while deaths dropped by over half.
The associations were the largest in the states that closed schools in early March when coronavirus prevalence was low at the time.
However, the scientists say other interventions, such as stay at home orders, may have also played a role.