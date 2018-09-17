Study finds sharp rise in STDs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (SNN) – A new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says sexually transmitted disease diagnoses have been on the rise annually since 2013.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nearly 2.3 million cases in 2017, nearly 200,000 more than 2016.
Physician’s assistant Christina Burke says many factors are likely contributing to the increase.
“We don’t have the scare of HIV anymore since the year 2000, we’ve had truly life-saving drugs for HIV so people aren’t necessarily as afraid and feel the need to use condoms to prevent that transmission,” she says.
