Study indicates kids’ COVID-19 antibodies last 6 months

(CNN) Kids who get COVID-19 appear to be naturally protected from getting it again for about six months.

A new study conducted in Texas looked at more than 200 children five to 19 years old.

Six months after recovering from the disease, most of them still had antibodies against the virus.

Age, sex, symptom severity, and body mass index did not appear to impact the level of antibodies.

Things changed at the seven-month mark. By then, only half the kids still had detectable antibodies.

The study was published in the journal “Pediatrics.”

Meanwhile, two CDC studies out Friday continue to show the effectiveness of vaccines at preventing hospitalizations and death.