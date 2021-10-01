Study: more than half police killings mislabeled

Nationwide, protestors and activists have pushed for change in response to Black men and women dying at the hands of police. Now, a new study finds there may be more deaths involving police violence than what’s been officially reported.
“More than half of deaths related to police violence are not recorded correctly on the death certificate,” explained Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation Christopher Murray.
The study, conducted by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, concluded more than 30,000 people died because of police violence between 1980 and 2018. Of these deaths, over 17,000—or about 56%—were not recorded in the National Vital Statistics System. That’s a federal database kept by the National Center for Health Statistics.
Murray said, “And that’s a real problem because then we don’t really know in each community what the true toll of police violence is.”
A spokesperson for the National Center for Health Statistics did not comment on the specific findings of the study but said the federal database undercounts deaths caused by police because death certificates often do not note police involvement.
He also said a different database does more accurately reflect those deaths. The study also shows racial disparities in who was affected by police violence.
Eve Wool is the co-first author of the study. She said, “We found that Black Americans were 3.5 times more likely to be killed by the police than white Americans. Indigenous and Hispanic Americans were almost twice as likely to be killed by the police than white Americans.”
Several states recently passed legislation focused on changing policing, including some new data reporting requirements. However, a federal overhaul on policing did not happen, and bipartisan talks over reform broke down last week.