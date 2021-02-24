Study released on COVID antibodies and future infection

(NBC) – A massive study suggests people with COVID-19 antibodies are not likely to be re-infected, at least for a few months.
Researchers from the National Cancer Institute looked at antibody test results for more than 3 million people.
They found between 3 and 4 percent of those who initially tested negative for antibodies tested positive for COVID over the next several months. But only 0.3 percent of those who initially tested positive for antibodies had a positive COVID test beyond 90 days.
Experts say studies with longer follow-up time are needed to know if protection wanes over time.