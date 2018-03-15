Study reveals there may be plastic particles in bottled water

FREDONIA, N.Y. (NBCNC) – A new study suggests that some bottled water may contain tiny particles of plastic.
Researchers at the State University of New York in Fredonia and Orb Media tested 259 bottles of water from multiple brands sold across nine countries.
They found more than 90% of those tested contained tiny pieces of plastic.
The study, which has not been published in a journal and has not been through a scientific peer-reviewed, found an average of 325 plastic particles per liter of water. That’s roughly twice the amount of plastic particles found in tap water.
Researchers say the plastic may be coming from the bottle caps through the actual bottling process.
The World Health Organization says it will launch a review into the potential risks of plastics in bottled water.