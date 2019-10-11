Subaru Forester recall

CAMDEN, N.J. (NBC) – Subaru is recalling hundreds of thousands of its most popular models.
350,000 Subaru Foresters made between 2015 and 2018 are subject to this recall.
An electrical connection in the front passenger heated seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.
The automaker will notify vehicle owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.
Owners will be notified of the recall starting November 29th.
Right now, replacement parts aren’t available.
A second recall notice will be sent when the parts are available.