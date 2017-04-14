Subject of nationwide manhunt captured

Readstown, WI — According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin, Joseph Jakubowski was captured near Readstown after a nationwide manhunt after a farmer called in a report of a suspicious individual matching the description of Jakubowski camping near his property.
Jakubowski was the subject of the manhunt after sending a 161-page manifesto to the office of President Donald Trump and the theft of 18 guns from a Wisconsin gun shop.
In portions of the manifesto obtained locally by NBC5 News Jakubowski threatens violence against the government and refers to health insurance taxes and religion as examples of the government trying to brainwash its citizens. At one point he writes “we the people should be out for these sick minded people belonging to the system!” He writes — we need to spill their blood!”.
Jakubowski was taken into custody around 6am without incident after tactical officers made contact.
Further details will be available after a press conference schedule for Friday afternoon.
You can read more about Jakubowski’s manifesto here – http://bit.ly/2oc6Nrs