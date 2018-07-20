Substation Fire grows to over 70,000 acres

THE DALLES, Ore. – A wind-fueled fire burning thousands of acres of Oregon farmland is expected to keep growing.
The Bureau of Land Management said the Substation Fire burning five miles south of The Dalles started on Tuesday, July 17. The fire quickly spread across private lands, moving more than 18 miles in the first burning period.
Even as gusty winds pushed the Substation Fire to 70,421 acres, crews made progress Thursday, achieving 15% containment. However, hot and dry conditions are expected to continue into the weekend.
1,165 homes are under evacuation notice as crews work to minimize risk to the community and mitigate loss to agricultural resources.
