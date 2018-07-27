Sugar Pine Fire prompts Level 2 evacuations

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of 11:10 a.m. on July 26. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. For the latest updates, visit the following website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/
PROSPECT, Ore. – Residents in the Elk Creek area of Jackson County are receiving Level 2 (be set) evacuation notices due to the Sugar Pine and Miles Fires.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the fires were threatening structures on July 27, 2018. Those in the 8800 to 17600 Elk Creek Road; Sugar Pine Road, all addresses; Dodes Creek road, all addresses are under Level 2 evacuation warnings.
JCSO said, “While homes on Dodes Creek Road and the upper section of Elk Creek Road are still some, distance from the fires, officials are concerned that the evacuation route down Elk Creek Road could become compromised if the Sugar Pine fire encroaches toward the intersection of Sugar Pine Road and Elk Creek Road. Residents should consider these concerns when creating their evacuation plans.”
Deputies are working on making in-person notifications to affected residents. Citizen alerts were also made.
The Sugar Pine Fire is burning about 11 miles northwest of Prospect and was 1,416 acres ast the time this article was published.
To sign up for citizen alerts, visit www.jacksoncounty.org/alert . Information about evacuation levels and preparedness is available at www.rvem.org.
An interactive map illustrating evacuation zones is available at http://joco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=37b8a655d90f4f82ba35ba107a827840
For the latest information about the Sugar Pine Fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5966/