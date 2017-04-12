“Suicidal” father kills 2 daughters, dies in gunfight with officers

Gresham, Ore. – A father killed his two daughters then died in Gresham after exchanging gunfire with police early Wednesday morning.
KGW reports the incident started as a domestic violence call in Portland.
A mother told dispatchers her suicidal husband and two daughters, age 8 and 11, were missing.
A little over an hour later, police found the father’s SUV at a parking lot in Gresham–that’s when the 42-year-old man engaged officers. He was killed after an exchange of gunfire.
Police found the bodies of the two girls inside the SUV.
No officers were hurt in the shooting, but one officer was injured breaking into the SUV.
Updates will be provided as they become available.