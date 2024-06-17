Summer boat tours return to Crater Lake

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Crater Lake boat tours are back for the summer.

Reservations are open for tours between July 15 and September 15. First come, first serve tickets are also available on location at the park.

There are a few options to choose from including the standard lake cruise, Wizard Island tour, or just simply use the boat as a shuttle to and from Wizard Island for swimming and fishing.

Prices for the standard tour are $33 for kids and $48 for adults.

The trail to get to the boat dock is about 2 miles long round-trip, with a 700 foot change in elevation.

To get more information or to make reservations, head to the Crater Lake National Park website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.