Summer clothes donation to CASA by Windermere Van Vleet Real Estate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County CASA received a pile of new summer clothes donations Friday morning.

This donation comes from real estate company Windermere Van Vleet.

Its celebrating their 39th annual community service day.

This was their 5th year dedicating the day to CASA.

“it’s amazing to see the way the brokers come together, very community focused, community oriented, wanting to give back and it’s exciting to see this amount of clothes being brought in and I know that they are so happy for these kids.”, said Devin Zupan, Windermere Van Vleet Real Estate.

Clients and realtors from the company dropped off numerous bags of summer clothing and shoes for kids of all ages.

If you are interested in donating new clothing items to CASA this summer, you can do so at any one of its four locations in Jackson County.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.