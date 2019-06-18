Home
Summer Food Service Program offering meals for children

MEDFORD, Ore. – Many kids are enjoying the break from school this summer, but for families who rely on free breakfast and lunch programs offered during the school year, the summer break can be a difficult time.

But thanks to a federally funded program, there are options available to keep kids fed.

Now through the end of August, the Medford and Phoenix-Talent School Districts are providing free lunch and breakfast at selected sites through the Summer Food Service Program. Drop-in meals are open to all kids aged 1 through 18, no application is needed. Adults can also get a meal for a small charge.

The Summer Food Service Program is available at the following sites within the Medford School District:

Location Days Dates Breakfast Lunch
Jackson Elementary M-F 6/18 – 8/24 8:00 – 8:30 AM 11:30 – 12:00 PM
Jefferson Elementary M-Th 6/25 – 7/26 8:00 – 8:30 AM 11:30 – 12:00 PM
Roosevelt High M-Th 8/6 – /8/17 8:45 – 9:15 AM 12:00 – 12:30 PM
Hedrick Middle M-F 7/30 – 8/10 8:00 – 8:30 AM 12:00 – 12:30 PM
McLoughlin Middle M-Th 6/18 – 7/26 8:30 – 9:00 AM 12:00 – 12:30 PM
Central Medford High M-F 6/18 – 8/3 8:00 – 9:30 AM 11:30 – 12:30 PM
M-F 8/20 – 8/24 8:30 – 9:00 AM 12:00 – 12:30 PM
South Medford High M-F 8/6 – 8/17 8:45 – 9:15 AM 12:00 – 12:30 PM
North Medford High M-F 8/6 – 8/17 8:00 – 8:30 AM 12:00 – 12:30 PM
Barnett Townhomes M-F 6/18 – 8/17 N/A 12:00 – 12:30 PM
6th St. YMCA M-F 6/18 – 8/24 N/A 12:30 – 1:30 PM

All sites are closed on July 4th

McLoughlin will be closed July 2nd – July 6th

The following sites will be open in the Phoenix-Talent School District:

Location Days Dates Breakfast Lunch
Phoenix Elementary School M-Th

6/17 – 6/27

7/1 – 7/25

Closed July 4

 8:00 – 8:30 AM 11:30 – 12:00 PM
Talent Elementary School M-F

6/20 – 8/23

Closed July 4 and 5

 8:30 – 9:00 AM 11:30 – 12:00 PM

