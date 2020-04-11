Sunny weather arrives but physical distancing still enforced

MEDFORD, Ore.– Sunny weather this weekend would usually be an invitation to go out with your friends. However, police want to remind everyone they will be enforcing physical distancing.
Both Medford Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say they’re not increasing patrols near parks or public gathering areas this weekend but they have been monitoring those areas for the past couple weeks.
So far, police say they’ve been issuing warnings and they hope they don’t have to take stronger action than that.
“I’m not saying we won’t take enforcement action but our goal is to educate and get voluntary compliance,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police.
Police ask that you avoid gathering in large groups and keep your distance from others when you’re out.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.