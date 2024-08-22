8th annual Klamath Music Festival happens Saturday at Ross Ragland Theater

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — This Saturday the Ross Ragland Theater will be home to the 8th annual Klamath Music Festival. Headlining the festival is the multi-platinum artists, The Verve Pipe. Ron Collins of Klamath Falls will kick things off at 2:00 p.m. on the street stage located just outside the theater, and there will be something for just about everyone playing throughout the day. Ross Ragland executive director Curtis Peoples and musician Jenni Dale Lord stopped by Sunrise to tell us all about the festival, and to play Lord’s new single, “Dinner and a Heartbreak”.

The Klamath Music Festival serves as the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit that produces it. The 501(c)(3) Klamath Folk Alliance produces many live shows around the Klamath Basin, and supporting the artistic community through other endeavors such as scholarships, workshops, educational partnerships, and more. One such program that benefits from the funds raised by the Klamath Music Festival, “Under Klamath Skies” is a partnership with the Klamath County Museum that features Klamath area songwriters, storytellers, and artisans sharing original works for themed presentations in an immersive listening environment.

The Klamath Music Festival will feature 13 performances across both stages this Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with children’s activities until 7:00 p.m.. General admission tickets are $25, and $5 for kids 12 and under. Box seats are available for $50. All proceeds go to benefit the non-profit Klamath Folk Alliance, and the Ross Ragland Theater is a non-profit as well. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Ross Ragland website, or the Klamath Music Festival website.

