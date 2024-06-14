Ace Ventura of the American Red Cross tells us about World Blood Donor Day

MEDFORD, Ore — June 14th is World Blood Donor Day. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the day being recognized, and this year’s theme is “20 years of celebrating giving: thank you blood donors!”. Ace Ventura of the American Red Cross stopped by Sunrise to talk to Natalie Sirna about World Blood Donor Day, and how Southern Oregonians can donate blood, or get involved in other ways.

According to the W.H.O., the World Blood Donor Day campaign seeks to thank and recognize the millions of voluntary blood donors who have contributed to the health and well-being of millions of people around the world. It showcases the achievements and challenges of national blood programs and shares best practices and lessons learned. The day highlights the continuous need for regular, unpaid blood donation to achieve universal access to safe blood transfusion. Finally, it promotes a culture of regular blood donation among young people and the general public and increases the diversity and sustainability of the blood donor pool.

If you’d like to make an appointment to donate blood, or learn about other ways you can help the American Red Cross achieve its mission, visit redcross.org.

