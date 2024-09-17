An Evening with Steven Curtis Chapman at Ross Ragland Theater Thursday

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore — In a career that has spanned more than three decades, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. With 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five GRAMMY Awards, an American Music Award, and a historic 50 number one singles, he has sold more than 16 million albums with ten RIAA-Certified Gold or Platinum albums to his credit. He spoke with Natalie Sirna on Sunrise ahead of his upcoming show Klamath Falls’s Ross Ragland Theater Thursday.

Chapman spoke with us about the difficulty of deciding on a setlist with such a robust discography to choose from. He also humbly recalled the special night in July when he was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry by idol-turned-friend Ricky Skaggs. Chapman also told us about his favorite collaborations, including with Skaggs, and gave us a glimpse of what might be next in his career.

This Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Rodd Ragland Theater you can enjoy An Evening with Steven Curtis Chapman. Tickets start at $45, with box seats available for $100. For more information and to purchase your tickets, you can visit the Ross Ragland website.

Full interview:

