Bras for a Cause fundraiser to fight breast cancer Friday in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Soroptimist International of River Valley presents the second annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser this Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bear Hotel in Grants Pass. It’s a tasteful display of decorative bras made by members of the community, along with a silent auction, games, wine, beer, other beverages, and tasty appetizers. Funds raised will support breast cancer awareness and local women’s health organizations. Soroptimists Kellie Barton and Elyse Douglas joined Emily Storm on Sunrise this morning to tell us all about it.

In its first year, the event raised over $11,000. Barton and Douglas say they’d be happy if they raised more than that this year, but are hoping to raise a total of $15,000. With over 100 items donated from the community for the silent auction, along with the bra auction and other donations, they just might do it. A ticket to the event comes with a glass of wine and gourmet appetizers, along with access to the auctions and games, including the fan-favorite Wine Toss.

Tickets for the event are available for $35 prior to the event, and for $40 at the door. For more information about Soroptimist International of River Valley and their Bras for a Cause event, and to purchase tickets, visit their website.

