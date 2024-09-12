Central Point is home to all things Made in Southern Oregon this Saturday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore — Woodworking, glass blowing, jewelry making, and everything in between will be on display in downtown Central Point this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for the return of Made in Southern Oregon. This beloved event has been lining Pine Street twice a year since 2019. Nikki Petersen and Elizabeth Blodgett from Central Point Parks and Recreation stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about all the artisanry that will be on hand this weekend.

Blodgett says that since its 2019 inception, the event has nearly doubled in size. In their first year, they had between 50 and 75 vendors, and this year they are expecting over 120. They have had to extend the footprint of the event, this year it will stretch Pine street from its intersections with 1st and 7th streets. Petersen says the creation of the event was inspired in part by a love for local Southern Oregon artisans, and also a desire to bring the community together. They say the event is both family friendly and pet friendly, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The Made in Southern Oregon Event is this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Pine Street in Central Point. For more information for attendees, or is you are interesting in becoming a vendor in the future, visit the event page on the City of Central Point’s website.

