Cheryl Kempner talks about Ashland’s First Friday Art Walk on Sunrise

ASHLAND, Ore — For the past 30 years, the first Friday of the month has been a time to celebrate all things art on the streets of Ashland. The First Friday Art Walk features an array of visual delights, intimate musical performances, and tasty treats. Each stop on the Art Walk sees about 100 or more visitors in a three-hour span. The Ashland Gallery Association (AGA) consists of a collection of art galleries, studios, individual artists, and associates. the AGA promotes the city of Ashland as an attractive art destination. Cheryl Kempner is a potter who dabbles in reclaimed scrap metal sculpting, and also serves as the treasurer for the AGA. Kempner joined Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to talk about the First Friday Art Walk.

Kempner says the AGA lost its two main sources of funding since the Covid-19 pandemic. She says that without sufficient funding, they will not be able to continue to support First Friday, or do things like print gallery guides or give studio tours. If someone is interested in supporting the AGA, they can become a “Friend of the AGA” by making a tax-deductible donation through their website.

The First Friday Art Walk happens on the first Friday of each month, from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m.. For more information, and to find a map of all the participating stops, you can visit their website.

