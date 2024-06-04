Dr. Anna Sloan on “Out in the Valley: Southern Oregon LGBTQ History”

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Library Services and the Southern Oregon Historical Society are continuing their presentation series Windows in Time with “Out in the Valley: Southern Oregon LGBTQ History”.
Dr. Anna Sloan, who will be leading this month’s presentations, joined Sunrise Monday to talk about the series and how LGBTQ+ representation in Southern Oregon has been significant historically.
The first presentation will take place at the Medford branch of the Jackson County Library on Wednesday, June 5 from 12pm-1pm. The second will be at the Ashland branch on Wednesday, June 12 from 12pm-1pm.
Both presentations are free to the public.
For more information, watch the interview above or visit jcls.org.
