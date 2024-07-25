Eli Lev plays Rellik Winery Sunday, but not before serenading us on Sunrise

JACKSONVILLE, Ore — Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Eli Lev hails from Silver Springs, Maryland, but he’s in town this weekend to play at Rellik Winery this Sunday at 4:00 p.m.. This will be Lev’s last stop in Oregon after playing shows in Hood River, Enterprise, and Bend. From here, he’ll make a stop in Cambria, California, and then it’s on to Colorado. This morning, he was kind enough to join Sunrise for an interview, and to play us “We Need a Bigger Bus”, a song off his latest EP “Present Journey”.

To Lev’s fans, known as “Levitators”, he’s known as a global ambassador of good vibes. With roots in both folk music and modern pop, he has been compared to artists like Jason Mraz, Ed Sheeran, Noah Kahan, Jack Johnson, and John Denver, with a dash of Johnny Cash. He averages over 250 shows per year. Levitators and casual fans alike can follow his journey on social media, and join him for weekly “Folk Friday” livestreams.

People can enjoy Lev’s music live this Sunday evening at Jacksonville’s Rellik Winery. He can also be found on Spotify where he has over 40k monthly listeners, and on his website, eli-lev.com.

