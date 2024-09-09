Gold Hill is home to Happy Tails this Saturday

GOLD HILL, Ore — This weekend, Gold Hill is the place to be for dog owners, dog lovers, and of – of course – dogs! The second annual Happy Tails Festival happens Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Gold Hill Dog Park. Happy Tails Festival founder Rose Cornejo stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about all the possible fun pups can have this Saturday.

Every dog in attendance will go home with a goodie bag, plus there will be contests for best dog costume, happiest tail, and even a a dog ice cream eating contest. Beyond the competitions and prizes, there will be dog performances, pool stations, ball pits, and even a dog kissing booth. There will also be a celebrity in attendance. Wild Thang, the world’s ugliest dog, will be there to take pictures with adoring fans.

The Happy Tails Festival is presented by Southern Oregon’s Best, a local social media marketing company. The event is free to attend and parking is also free. For more information, you can visit the Southern Oregon’s Best Facebook page, or the event’s website.

