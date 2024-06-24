Kim Thurman of the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society stops by Sunrise

MEDFORD, Ore — The Rogue Valley Genealogical Society (RVGS) was founded in 1966, but at their library on South Pacific Highway they maintain records that go back a lot further than that. The RVGS Library houses the largest collection of genealogical books and other resources between Portland and Sacramento. They have over 23,000 volumes, and that collection is still growing. Access to their library is included with a $40 annual membership fee, and available for $5 per day for non-members.

Kim Thurman, former president of the RVGS, currently serves as the treasurer. She joined Marcus Veal this morning for an interview on Sunrise. Thurman highlighted their upcoming open house event Saturday, July 20 called Chasing Freedom: Our Ancestor’s Search for Life, Liberty, and Happiness. She also mentioned that free classes would be available during Genealogy Week, Monday September 23 through Friday September 27. Also, national genealogy speaker Diana Elder will be giving a seminar on Saturday, October 26 on the topic of DNA.

The RVGS hold events and classes regularly, and most are available in person or via Zoom. For a full schedule and more information about the Rogue Valley Genealogical Society, visit their website, rvgslibrary.org.

