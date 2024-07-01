Lance Nevis AKA Big Red Chicken has a new children’s book out: Fish-Story

MEDFORD, Ore — Lance Nevis is an author of children’s books, and writes under the pen name “Big Red Chicken”. He says he got the name from a child who saw him fishing on the Rogue River and shouted out to his father “Look it’s Big Red Chicken!”, the father replied “Son, you don’t know him well enough to call him that.” The child responded “No Dad… That’s Big Red Chicken!”, and the name stuck.

Nevis has written five books previous to his latest release, “Fish-Story”. All of his books have been published through his own company, “Animal Rain Productions”. His stories are unique, and feature clever rhyming schemes. There are vibrant illustrations from Madelinn Ohm, as well as drawings meant to be colored in by the book’s owner. His previous titles, illustrated by Tom Piper, are “Animal Rain”, “The Pollywog Prince”, “Silly Stew”, “The Knight”, and “My First Bow”. “Fish-Story” features locations familiar to Southern Oregonians in the illustrations.

“Fish Story”, as well as the rest of Nevis’s catalog can be found on his website, bigredchicken.net. They can also be found by searching “Lance Nevis” on Amazon. When he’s not writing beloved children’s books or working his day-job as a painter, he enjoys fishing on the Rogue River. Nevis says “I continue to believe in my dream that one day these stories will be in the hands of many and bring joy and smiles to both young and old!”

