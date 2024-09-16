Locally filmed thriller “Bent” premieres Thursday at Ashland’s Varsity

ASHLAND, Ore — Filmed mostly at various locations in Ashland with additional scenes shot in Medford, Barbed Wire Media’s latest thriller “Bent” premieres at Ashland’s Varsity Theater Thursday. Actor Clive Rosengren and Producer Ray Robison stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about the filmmaking process and what’s next for “Bent” after the premiere.

“Bent” follows Nora Summers, who impersonates an FBI agent to investigate the disappearance of her young niece, Sara, from the small town of Green Springs years earlier. Nora rents a car and drives to Green Springs only to find a nearly empty lake, strange local characters and a secret that will uncover the shocking truth of Green Springs and its dark past. Locals will recognize the Green Springs and Hyatt Lake areas of Ashland, along with a little bit of Medford.

Barbed Wire Media’s “Bent” was produced and directed by filmmaker Brad Douglas, and producer Ray Robison. It stars Abby Wathen as Nora Summers, along with Dan Considine, and Southern Oregon actors Daniel Olson, Marlyn Mason, Clive Rosengren, and Mark Schneider. Many of the same actors and crew also worked on Barbed Wire’s previous release, “Bad Fish”.

“Bent” will run for one night only at the Varsity Theater in Ashland, at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday. From there, it will screen at the Klamath Falls Film Festival Saturday, September 28. To get tickets to the premiere, visit the Varsity’s ticket website. For more information about “Bent” and other films produced by Barbed Wire Media, visit their website.

