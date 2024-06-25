Mark Reagles talks about Rogue River’s 71st annual Rooster Crow

ROGUE RIVER, Ore — Is it a parade? A car show? A boat race? It’s all of that, and so much more – including the eponymous competition with divisions for humans and birds alike. It’s Rogue River’s 71st annual Rooster Crow, and it’s happening this weekend. The event is presented by the Rogue River Kiwanis Club, and club president Mark Reagles joined Natalie Sirna on Sunrise this morning to tell us all about the eclectic event that’s just right for Southern Oregon.

There’s a kick-off dinner on Friday at 4:00p.m. at the Rogue River Community Center, followed by entertainment from JD the Singing Barber at the Woodville Museum Gazebo. On Saturday, things ramp up with the parade starting at 10:00a.m., the Cal-Ore Hydroplane Time Trials at 12:00p.m., and then the crow contests that afternoon. Humans will have their chance at their best rooster impression at 1:30p.m., and then the stars of the show – the roosters – will show the humans how it’s done starting at 2:30p.m.. Sunday morning is the car show, followed by the main event Cal-Ore Hydroplane Races at noon. There will be vendors and live entertainment throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on the 71st annual Rooster Crow, visit the Rogue River Kiwanis Club website at rrkiwanis.org.

