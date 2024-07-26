Meadowlark Comic Con’s sixth year in Medford, first time at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore — Meadowlark Comic Con kicks off Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the new Rogue X facility on Rossanley Drive in Medford. Organizer Dave Haworth stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk to Emily Storm about some of the highlights con-goers can expect this weekend.

Meadowlark Comic Con is named for “Meadowlark”, the con’s official superhero mascot created by Haworth and Chris Marrinan in 2017. It is the longest running pop culture and comic convention in Southern Oregon, the first one being held at the Ramada Convention Center on Biddle Road in 2018.

Haworth says he is glad to have the convention at Rogue X this year because it provides much more opportunities for guests, along with a large, air-conditioned space to keep people safe from the heat. This year’s con will feature artists, vendors, panels, and more. And it wouldn’t be a comic con without celebrity appearances. Walking Dead actor Lew Temple, prolific voice actor Dave Fennoy, and Emmy-winning artist Dave Warren are just a few of the industry professionals making appearances this weekend.

Meadowlark Comic Con runs Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. both days. For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit Meadowlark’s website.

