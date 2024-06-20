Medford Pride stops by Sunrise to talk about their 3rd annual Pride event

MEDFORD, Ore — Medford Pride is gearing up for their 3rd annual event in downtown Medford happening Saturday, June 22. Payton Henderson and Savannah Randall of Medford Pride joined Natalie Sirna on Sunrise to tell us what they love about this event.

Medford Pride is a family-friendly festival. All ages are welcome. Randall tells us that this event would be a great one to attend for anyone who is experiencing their first Pride event. Medford Pride is planned and hosted by the LGBTQ+ Equity Workgroup of Southern Oregon’s Health Equity Coalition (SO Health-E), which focuses on reducing health disparities impacting the Queer community in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Saturday’s event will feature live performances, music, food trucks, vendors, games and activities, local artists and makers, booths with support services/resources, and a color explosion at the end to wrap everything up. Cascadia Axe will have their mobile setup there, and there will also be a silent disco.

Medford Pride 2024 will be taking place in both squares of the Pear Blossom park on 312 East 4th Street in downtown Medford on Saturday June 22 from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, you can visit the FAW section of their website.

