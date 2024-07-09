Medford’s Railroad Park is hosting Sunday Run Day this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore — All aboard! The Medford Railroad Park is hosting its Sunday Run Day this weekend, as it does every 2nd and 4th Sunday of each month from April through October. It’s a day to learn all about the area’s railroad history in the outdoor museum, check out trains and train cars of all sizes, and even ride the miniature train around the park.

Medford’s Railroad Park is maintained and operated by five separate non-profit groups: The Southern Oregon Railway Historical Society, the Morse Telegraph Group, the Southern Oregon Live Steamers, the Rogue Valley Model Railroad Club, and the Medford Garden Railroaders. Shane Waggoner, president of the Garden Railroaders, joined Natalie Sirna on Sunrise this morning to talk about the Run Day, and all things trains. Waggoner says his favorite part about his involvement with the Railroad Park is getting new people interested in the hobby of trains.

The Railroad Park has been around since 1979, and has offered Run Days since 1982. Today the park’s attractions include full size cars, a caboose, a hopper car, Medco’s “Four Spot” Willamette locomotive, HO scale tracks and trains in the clubhouse, a working telegraph system to send and receive telegrams in the compound, and an operating outdoor garden railway.

The park is open to the public for Sunday Run Days every 2nd and 4th Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always appreciated. For more information, you can visit the park’s website hosted by the City of Medford here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.